LMR Partners LLP Invests $2.35 Million in Adobe Inc (ADBE) Stock

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

