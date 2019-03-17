LMR Partners LLP Invests $297,000 in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,516,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,694,000 after buying an additional 1,093,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 100.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 973,806 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 525.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 972,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 816,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,694,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 72.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNK. Mizuho upped their target price on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $21.87 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 134.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

