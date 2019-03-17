Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $117,739.00 and $26,008.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00147975 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00073819 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008256 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00002067 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 14,782,201 coins and its circulating supply is 13,904,886 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.