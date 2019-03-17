LockTrip (LOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.63 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00024217 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Bancor Network. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $157,738.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

