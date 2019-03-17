Lorber David A Sells 820 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Lorber David A lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for 0.1% of Lorber David A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lorber David A’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 511.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,817 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $18,592,000. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 111.9% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,836 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% in the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,814,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,532 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

