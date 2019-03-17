Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 815,835 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in NetApp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 195,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.16.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/lord-abbett-co-llc-cuts-stake-in-netapp-inc-ntap.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.