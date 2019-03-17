Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $21.93 Million Stake in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253,880 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

AL stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.03. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

