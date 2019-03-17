Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $25.02 Million Stake in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $25,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viacom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viacom by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Viacom by 390.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 217,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

VIAB stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Viacom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

