Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 12,485 Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 192,214 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 12,485 Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-buys-shares-of-12485-echo-global-logistics-inc-echo.html.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.