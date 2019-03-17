Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.00 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $338,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,050.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $797,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,955.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,202,710. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

