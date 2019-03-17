Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 129,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of RTEC opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

