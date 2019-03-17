Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,383,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,655,000 after buying an additional 634,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,746,000 after buying an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,176,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,949,000 after buying an additional 324,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,216,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,600,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

