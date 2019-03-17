Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,577,476 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the February 15th total of 5,615,365 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,247,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $589.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.88 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,103.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,687,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after buying an additional 3,519,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,060,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,211,238 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,855,000 after buying an additional 1,115,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

