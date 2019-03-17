Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Lessened by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Lessened by Northeast Investment Management” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/lowes-companies-inc-low-stake-lessened-by-northeast-investment-management.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.