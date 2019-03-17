LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.93% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period.

Shares of PTF opened at $66.18 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

