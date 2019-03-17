LPL Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,432,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 507,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 124,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.25.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $1,869,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,391.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total transaction of $2,660,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $7,541,533 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $326.21 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $327.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

