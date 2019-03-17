LPL Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,604,000 after purchasing an additional 247,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 956.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 449,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 407,257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 109,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Murphy USA by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 265,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $80.38 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

