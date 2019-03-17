LUXCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,571.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00008119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 7,092,015 coins and its circulating supply is 4,092,015 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

