Machinecoin One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (MAC)

Machinecoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Machinecoin has a market cap of $9,759.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Machinecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Machinecoin has traded down 92.8% against the dollar. One Machinecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Machinecoin (CRYPTO:MAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Machinecoin’s total supply is 21,435,250 coins. The Reddit community for Machinecoin is /r/Machinecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Machinecoin is machinecoin.io. Machinecoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Machinecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Machinecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Machinecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Machinecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

