Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 61,701 AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after purchasing an additional 385,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,700,000 after purchasing an additional 74,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $156.40 and a 12-month high of $200.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 9.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,437.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $814,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

