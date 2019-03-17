MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $70,884.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,345.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $153,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 828,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,364. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.37.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.