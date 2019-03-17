Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,029.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $412,539.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,112.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,268,000 after buying an additional 1,822,186 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,929,000 after buying an additional 329,367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,455,000 after buying an additional 267,644 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,579,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,361,000 after buying an additional 902,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,219,000 after buying an additional 266,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

