Magna International (MGA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGA. TD Securities cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.