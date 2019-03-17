Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,116,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Superior Industries International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -720.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

