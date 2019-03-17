Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $99,000 in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,876,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 853,975 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 428,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 158,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 123,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 630,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $778.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 3.58.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNR. Oppenheimer lowered Denbury Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Denbury Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

