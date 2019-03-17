Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $326.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $327.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.25.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total value of $2,660,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $1,869,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,391.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,533 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

