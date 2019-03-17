Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $234,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 106,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.04 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

