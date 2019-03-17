Maple Capital Management Inc. Invests $682,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Stock

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $149.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/maple-capital-management-inc-invests-682000-in-ishares-sp-small-cap-600-value-etf-ijs-stock.html.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.