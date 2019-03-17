Maple Capital Management Inc. Invests $682,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Stock

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $149.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $174.26.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
