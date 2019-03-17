Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8,644.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,823,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 407.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 695.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,519,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,183,000 after acquiring an additional 637,655 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

WM stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

