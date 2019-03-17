Marcus V. Brown Sells 31,300 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Entergy by 8,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,091,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Entergy by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,502,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,293,000 after acquiring an additional 987,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,335,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,079,000 after acquiring an additional 773,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Entergy by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 918,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 764,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

