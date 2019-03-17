Mark Zinkula Sells 106,692 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Mark Zinkula sold 106,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £292,336.08 ($381,988.87).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 281.90 ($3.68) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 323 ($4.22) to GBX 339 ($4.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 290.45 ($3.80).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

