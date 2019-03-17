MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

In related news, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $687,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,640 shares in the company, valued at $226,163,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,187 shares of company stock worth $6,961,901 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $233.44. 346,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,878. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $246.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

