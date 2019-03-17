Marrone Bio Innovations’ (MBII) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at National Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “ Q4 Revenues Beat Consensus. Revenue of $5.7 million came in ahead of consensus estimates of $4.8 million, representing growth of 72% on a year-over-year basis. Excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-operating expenses, a net loss of $0.05 per share narrowly missed our estimate of $0.04 per share.



 Seed Treatment Business Delivering. Management noted the contributions from the Venerate family of products was a major growth driver during the quarter, especially when applied as seed treatment. We believe the seed treatment agreement with Albaugh represents the single largest growth driver for MBII and could be a $10 million contributor by 2020.



 OpEx Ticks Upward. SG&A and R&D came in roughly flat on a full year basis from 2017 to 2018 but ticked up in the fourth quarter. Investments to accelerate the launch of MBI-014 and in additional headcount in the sales force look to increase OpEx on a full year basis in 2019. We model revenue growth in 2019 of 42% to outpace growth of 10% in OpEx.



 Multiple Catalysts Converging In 2019. The ramping of the seed treatment business, acceleration of cannabis revenues, growth in international markets and maturation of the sales force all suggest to us that the momentum MBII ended the year with should continue into 2019. We are raising our 2019 revenue estimate from $28.5 million to $30.0 million.



 Organic Growth Rates Ahead of Agricultural Peers. We estimate organic growth of 42% in 2019, which is the highest rate of any agricultural peer we consider with an established product line. Importantly, the primary drivers have long legs, and we believe the company can grow from a $21 million business in 2018 to a $100 million business by 2023.”

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.65 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In related news, major shareholder Van Herk Investments B.V. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $2,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 303,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,554,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 303,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,503.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 480,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

