Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of HMS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 674.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 77,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 268,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,274,118.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 182,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $6,312,354.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/martingale-asset-management-l-p-acquires-new-position-in-hms-holdings-corp-hmsy.html.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.