Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRK opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Speedway Motorsports Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

