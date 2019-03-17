Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 6.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 733,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in Paypal by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,882,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/marvin-palmer-associates-inc-increases-stake-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.