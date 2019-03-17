Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $231.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.94 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Edward Jones raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/mastercard-inc-ma-shares-sold-by-moneta-group-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.