Matchpool Price Reaches $0.0207 on Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $71,302.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00394363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.01696454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00235545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

