Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Shares Down 5.6%

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.19 and last traded at C$6.24. 286,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 863,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $367.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

