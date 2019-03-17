Maxim Group Lowers Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Price Target to $20.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a mkt perform rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Viking Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $570.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.73. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.