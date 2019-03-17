MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,724 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $876,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $367,136.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,818 shares of company stock worth $2,077,341. 11.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $25.37 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $87.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

