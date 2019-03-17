Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mazor Robotics stock remained flat at $$58.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,420. Mazor Robotics has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 1.39.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

