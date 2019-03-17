MCAP Hits Market Cap of $57,069.00 (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, MCAP has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. MCAP has a market cap of $57,069.00 and approximately $1,033.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCAP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00391376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.01691191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00230533 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001935 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004828 BTC.

MCAP Profile

MCAP launched on May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. MCAP’s official website is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MCAP Token Trading

MCAP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCAP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

