McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCLS. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on McColl’s Retail Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

McColl’s Retail Group stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. McColl’s Retail Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. McColl’s Retail Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply