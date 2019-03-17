McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCLS. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on McColl’s Retail Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

McColl’s Retail Group stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. McColl’s Retail Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. McColl’s Retail Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.