Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt Sells 3,300 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD) Stock

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.08 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in MEDNAX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.39.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

