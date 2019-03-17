Medical Facilities (DR) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

DR stock opened at C$16.36 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$12.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $508.06 million and a P/E ratio of 26.82.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

