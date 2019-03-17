MedicCoin Trading 36.4% Lower This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a market cap of $106,926.00 and $11,012.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000172 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 252,148,005 coins and its circulating supply is 252,147,568 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

