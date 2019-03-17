MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $6,894.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00393249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.01697492 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00235993 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004886 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

