Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,931 Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,870,000 after buying an additional 948,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,171,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,397,000 after buying an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,397,000 after buying an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

