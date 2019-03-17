Menta Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Menta Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,172,000 after buying an additional 365,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $17.27 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

